More than 1,200 felines are looking for their furr-ever homes in the province and the BC SPCA hopes its latest campaign will help make it happen.

"We’re offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all adult cats, which is a great incentive for people who have been thinking about adopting and it allows us to find homes more quickly for the incredible cats in our care," said Lorie Chortyk, BC SPCA general manager of communications.

She said this spring, the shelters have taken an "overwhelming number of cats" and they are at capacity.

She said people tend to adopt kittens and as a result, the older felines stay longer in their care.

Besides the financial incentive, she said there are several benefits to taking home an adult cat.

"Older cats tend to be more calm. They've also been litter box trained and their personalities are developed, so it is easier to find just the right match," she explained.

The event is taking place across the province from May 25 to the 31.

Adoption fees vary in each community; in the Lower Mainland, the fee is typically $149.