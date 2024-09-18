Provincial parties discuss public safety as Vancouver BIA presses for platform details

Just over one month before British Columbians head to the polls, public safety – and perceptions of public safety – appear to be issues that will dominate on the campaign trail.

Jeff Martin, owner of Dipt Clothing and Vancity Originals on Hornby Street says street disorder and random violence have left some customers afraid to shop downtown in recent years.

"When it’s eroding that customer base in the downtown core due to safety, then you know for small independent guys like me it gets tougher and tougher,” Martin told CTV News in his story on Wednesday.

That’s a message echoed by Downtown Van, the business association in the city’s core.

It’s calling on all parties in the upcoming provincial election to lay out comprehensive plans to combat violence, intimidation and general disorder.

None of B.C.’s three main political parties have released their full platforms yet – but the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives have both put out plans for involuntary mental health and addictions treatment.

"It's not a huge number of people but they can cause a huge amount of chaos,” Premier David Eby said about people who may be forced into treatment.

The Conservatives, who floated the idea first, accuse the NDP of copying their plan.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all option. But there is hope for people who are addicted to drugs that there is recovery options for them,” said Vancouver-Yaletown candidate Melissa De Genova.

The BC Green Party did not make anyone available for an interview but leader Sonia Furstenau has previously said the party does not support involuntary treatment.

De Genova hinted voters can expect her party to make announcements on housing supports for people living on the streets as well – accusing the NDP of warehousing vulnerable people without providing wrap-around supports.

Eby said more comprehensive public safety plans will be included when his party releases its official platform.

"We'll have more to say as we get into the campaign period about how we will provide additional support for downtown cores and some of the issues that these businesses are grappling with around public safety,” she said.

Martin will be listening closely, hoping one party or another can provide practical solutions before more independent businesses close up shop.

"That's the backbone of retail, I think,” he said. “It brings the flavour and the coolness to the downtown and you don't want to get rid of us guys, you know? So, I think they better figure it out."