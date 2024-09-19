VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 dead after Langley crash; Highway 1 eastbound closed

    This image from a DriveBC camera shows a stretch of Highway 1 eastbound that was closed after a fatal crash on Sept. 19, 2024. This image from a DriveBC camera shows a stretch of Highway 1 eastbound that was closed after a fatal crash on Sept. 19, 2024.
    Police have closed Highway 1 eastbound through Langley while they investigate a crash that left a motorcyclist dead early Thursday morning.

    Officers were called to the scene at 4:20 a.m.

    "Initial investigation indicates a car and a motorcycle were travelling east on the Highway when they collided," a news release from the Langley RCMP says.

    "Unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision."

    The highway is closed between 232 and 264 streets and there is no estimated time of reopening.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam video is urged to call 604 532-3200.

