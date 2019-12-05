VANCOUVER -- The province has announced it's investing nearly $5 million over the next three years to expand an anti-gang and gun violence prevention program to four new communities across the province.

The money will go towards the expansion of "Erase" (expect respect and a safe education)—the province's school-based anti-gang initiative.

The announcement was made by B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth at North Surrey Secondary School on Thursday.

"We've all seen the heartache and tragedy caused by gun and gang violence across B.C., especially here in Surrey," said Farnworth. "That's why we've taken critical action to better equip youth to resist getting involved in gang-related activity."

The money will go towards training programs in Campbell River, Chilliwack, Courtenay and Hope. The funding will also build on a $1.12 million investment that had previously been announced for the program in March and will support communities that already have the program in place, which include Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Delta and Langley.

Farnworth said the funding will help support the 16 "priority" school districts in developing local programming like after school clubs and other support services for at-risk youth. The gang prevention program provides training and education opportunities for students, parents, teachers, law enforcement and other people involved with community-based organizations.

"Early intervention and prevention programs like 'Erase' are vital to ensuring our young people are both knowledgeable and resilient to the lure of gangs and gang violence," said Farnworth.

This is the second year of B.C.'s gang prevention program, and the province says more than 8,000 people have already participated in its training and education sessions.

"We have lots of examples, some very recent, where we've heard of the devastating impacts of gang violence in our communities," said Fleming. "That's why we are continuing to take very targeted action as the ministry of education working with the ministry of public safety to offer intensive support to B.C. communities that need it the most."