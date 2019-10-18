

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Drivers passing through downtown Vancouver Friday afternoon should expect traffic as a climate protest march is planned during rush hour.

Organized by Extinction Rebellion – the same group that shut down the Burrard Street Bridge last Monday – the protest is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. at Georgia and Hamilton streets. About 100 people say they're attending the event on Facebook with another 400 people saying they're interested.

No route is currently mapped for Friday's march, but on Oct. 7 traffic was blocked on the downtown bridge for 12 hours and 10 people were arrested for obstruction.

While traffic was blocked by activists setting up tents and playing street hockey on the bridge deck, bike lanes and sidewalks remained open.

This time around, Vancouver police say they would keep an eye on the protest, adding they're ready to "restore order" if anything becomes unlawful.

TransLink also said it was aware of the protest and that alternate routes would depend on where the march moves.

"TransLink is aware of a march which is expected to occur in downtown Vancouver this afternoon. We have planned for potential disruptions, with several bus services taking alternate routes," spokesperson Ben Murphy told CTV News Vancouver.

"Customers who plan on using bus services downtown this afternoon should consider building in extra travel time in case the march causes delays. TransLink will be closely monitoring the situation and can make further service adjustments as necessary."

Extinction Rebellion is urging people to keep momentum going in the wake of the Sept. 27 climate action strike that took place worldwide, including in Vancouver where an estimated 100,000 people marched from city hall to downtown Vancouver.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Ben Miljure