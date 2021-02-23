VANCOUVER -- A 53-year-old private school teacher from West Vancouver has been charged with child pornography possession, according to police.

The single count was approved against a teacher from Mulgrave School following a "lengthy and technical investigation," the West Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

"Our investigators worked diligently to obtain the key evidence needed to recommend criminal charges against this individual,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said.

"We understand that this will be alarming news for the community. We want to reassure parents and students that the West Vancouver Police treat offences against children with utmost seriousness and that where evidence exists, we will aggressively pursue charges."

Officers said they arrested Luke Lawson back in September, and that he was released the same day under a number of conditions.

Those conditions include that he stay away from places frequented by children under the age of 16, such as parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and elementary schools.

Authorities said Lawson's trial is scheduled to begin in March.