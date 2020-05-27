VANCOUVER -- The Provincial Court of British Columbia says it will resume priority in-person proceedings in a number of cities next month.

In a news release, the provincial court says two courtrooms will be opened in each of six locations starting June 8.

They include Surrey, Victoria, Prince George and Kelowna, as well as two different locations in Vancouver.

One courtroom in each of 28 additional cities will open for certain in-person appearances as of June 15.

The court says in-person proceedings will only be available for priority matters that cannot be accommodated remotely.

For most cases, it says, existing processes that were updated on May 8 will continue.

“Open accessible courts are fundamental to our democracy,” the court said in a release Tuesday.

“The rule of law depends on it. However, the public, litigants, court staff, court participants, counsel, judges and the media need to know that when they come to court they will be safe.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.