Premiers, police chiefs to hold virtual meeting to discuss violent crime

Leaders across the country are grappling with how to deal with increasing violence on transit systems and will meet virtually Friday for a high-profile discussion on possible solutions.

According to a news release, premiers and chiefs of police will discuss public safety, violent crime, and investments to address root causes of crime.

In the meantime, in B.C., the first line of defence is presence.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Travis Blair told CTV News that riders will notice more officers on buses and SkyTrains and at bus stops and bus loops.

In addition, he said, while on board, transit riders can push the yellow strip, or text 87-77-77 for help.

The goal, said Blair, is "to help reinstate, restore, assure the public the transit system is safe."

After the death of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, who was stabbed while on a bus, beefing up police presence along transit routes is a priority.

Yet, expectations of a massive presence need to be tempered. Blair pointed out there are more than 1,100 buses in the Metro Vancouver transit system, which covers 1,800 kilometres. Transit police may also be competing with the RCMP and municipal departments for officers.

"Resources are a challenge for everyone at this time, and sort of always have been. We do have resources – money set aside to hire more officers – and that is what we're always looking at doing," Blair added.

During a heated question period Tuesday, BC United pointed the finger at the NDP for underfunding officers. Yet the opposition critic, Elenore Sturko, admits that alone won't help.

"It's your abject failure to deal with the root causes of crime, your failure to deal with mental health and addictions, social issues. Adding more police to the problem is like putting a band-aid on a cancer," Sturko said in the legislature.

The Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth fired back about cuts made by the opposition when they were in government under the name of the BC Liberals.

"We know that it is about the root causes of crime, which is why we have been taking actions to undo the neglect, the negligence on that side when they sat on this side," added Farnworth.

Many experts say the pandemic made things worse. For years, police across the country have pointed out they're often on the front lines of mental health crises. Blair said even if mental health experts stepped in, officers would still be needed to ensure the workers' safety.