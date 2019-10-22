

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A Port Coquitlam man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences, prompting Ridge Meadows RCMP to restrict him from the Metro Vancouver area.

On Sept. 9, police received a report of a break and enter into a home in the 18900 block of 118B Avenue in Pitt Meadows.

After obtaining video surveillance, officials say they were able to determine that several home invasions in the neighbourhood were linked to the same suspect.

Kalman Hlavacs is known to police, and is allegedly linked to many property-related offences in multiple jurisdictions.

He is facing two charges: one count of break and enter with intent to commit offence and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Hlavacs was released from police custody on 11 conditions, with one being that he is banned from the Vancouver area —except to attend pre-scheduled court appearances. He must leave immediately after the proceedings.

"This is a great example of how and why we do that and, as a result, we have a prolific offender who cannot be in just our community, but the greater Vancouver area as well," said Supt. Jennifer Hyland, in a news release.