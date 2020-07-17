VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a man's fatal fall from the top of a construction crane in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP say a front-line officer saw a man climb over a fence into a construction site on Whalley Boulevard near 100 Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

The man ran and climbed to the top of a 40-storey crane after the officer called out to him, police said in a statement.

Mounties say the man "jumped from the crane" around 10 p.m. and did not survive. The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement the man fell from the crane after several hours of attempted negotiations.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, a crisis negotiator, and Car 67, which pairs a police officer with a mental health nurse, were all deployed to the scene.

Police said there were many witnesses to the incident and described what happened as a "tragedy."

​"We would like to encourage anyone who may need help as a result of witnessing this incident to reach out to their health-care provider," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a statement.

B.C.'s police watchdog is now investigating if the action or inaction of officers played any role in the man's death.

The IIO investigates police-related incidents that result in serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing about the actions of police.

The BC Coroners Service will also conduct its own investigation to determine into how, where and when the man died.

The IIO is asking for anyone with video of the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.