Police tape surrounds missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home

RCMP officers are asking the public to closely study the image of Naomi Onotera's car, a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. Although Onotera’s car was reportedly left behind when she disappeared, police say they’re trying to create a timeline of her movements on the day before she disappeared. (RCMP handout) RCMP officers are asking the public to closely study the image of Naomi Onotera's car, a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. Although Onotera’s car was reportedly left behind when she disappeared, police say they’re trying to create a timeline of her movements on the day before she disappeared. (RCMP handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener