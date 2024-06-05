VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police seize loaded, prohibited rifle from woman in Merritt, B.C.

    A witness submitted this image to CTV News of police with a rifle seized from a woman in Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, June 5. A witness submitted this image to CTV News of police with a rifle seized from a woman in Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, June 5.
    Mounties in Merritt, B.C., say a woman is being held in custody after they found a prohibited rifle hidden in her belongings on Wednesday morning.

    Sgt. Josh Roda, detachment commander for the Merritt RCMP, told CTV News in an email police were first called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a fistfight between a man and a woman behind the local Save On Foods.

    He added that the pair knew each other.

    When officers arrived, the woman attempted to leave on a bicycle, but was arrested nearby, he said.

    “Search incidental to arrest led officers to find a loaded prohibited rifle with a silencer on it, concealed in the woman’s belongings,” Roda wrote.

    Police say they are recommending charges against the woman to the BC Prosecution Service.

