VANCOUVER -- Police seized a variety of weapons and drugs after pulling over a driver for "several" Motor Vehicle Act infractions in B.C.'s Okanagan this week.

The traffic stop was conducted by the province's anti-gang police squad, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, whose Uniform Gang Enforcement Team was out supporting local law enforcement in the Kelowna area on Wednesday afternoon.

"As the UGET officers approached the vehicle, a weapon was observed in plain view," the CFSEU said in a news release.

"An investigation ensued and resulted in the seizure of various amounts of suspected illegal drugs including fentanyl, crystal meth, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin."

Officers also seized brass knuckles, several knives, a modified .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the anti-gang unit.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a man who has not been publicly identified, was arrested and then released from custody pending charges.

Authorities did not specify what driving infractions led officers to pull the vehicle over. CTV News has reached out to the CFSEU for more details.

In a statement, Supt. Bill Spearn of the anti-gang unit said the incident highlights the team's efforts to "mitigate, disrupt and suppress criminal activity across the province."