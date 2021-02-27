VANCOUVER -- The Surrey RCMP is requesting help finding a missing nine-year-old girl and say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Judith Uwamahoro was last seen in a residential area of Surrey in the 12200 block of 99th Avenue on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 around 4 p.m., but has not been seen or heard from since.

Uwamahoro is described as weighing about 80 pounds, being 4’7” tall, and Black.

“She was last seen wearing a white cardigan sweater, dark pants, and grey runners,” reads a Surrey RCMP statement released by Sgt. Melvin Wong.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” it continues.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Uwamahoro is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can visit Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, and quote file number 2021-29141.