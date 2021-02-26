VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of an off-duty Richmond RCMP officer who had suffered what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office announced its investigation into the incident on Friday, saying in a news release that it was looking into the "circumstances surrounding" the officer's death.

Calls to 911 around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 reported a woman considering self-harm, according to the IIO.

Just after 10 p.m., Vancouver police officers found a woman's body on the sidewalk of the Moray Bridge in Richmond, the IIO said, adding that she had suffered what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

The IIO did not name the officer who had died or provide any additional information about the reason for the investigation.

The office is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in British Columbia that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

The deceased officer has been identified on social media as Const. Jasmine Thiara, and an announcement from the RCMP Veterans' Association acknowledges Thiara's death, though it does not provide any information on how she died.

"We recognize that this is an extremely difficult time for Jasmine’s family, friends and work colleagues," the association's statement reads. "We wish to all the strength to carry on through this tragedy and offer our sincerest condolences."