    • Police, SAR crews seek missing 10-year-old in Chetwynd, B.C.

    Authorities shared a black-and-white image of the child, which they said was the "best quality photo available" as of Wednesday afternoon. (Chetwynd RCMP) Authorities shared a black-and-white image of the child, which they said was the "best quality photo available" as of Wednesday afternoon. (Chetwynd RCMP)
    Police and search crews in Chetwynd, B.C., are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

    Liam Mattice was last seen shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Chetwynd RCMP issued just 90 minutes later.

    Police said Mattice was seen "running into the gully behind the Little Prairie Elementary School on 51st Street." He was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and blue jeans.

    Both police and local search and rescue crews are involved in the search for the missing boy.

    Anyone with information about Mattice's disappearance or who knows where he might be should contact Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221, police said.

