Police release photo, appeal for information in suspicious death of B.C. teen

Investigators are appealing for more information about the movements of a teenager who was found dead in Surrey last week.

Wenyan Michael Zhao, 17, was last seen by his mother when leaving his Langley home around 9 p.m. Thursday and his family reported him missing later that night, according to police.

Mounties found his body around 5:30 a.m. Friday in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood, in the area of 99A Avenue and 179 Street.

Zhao’s death was deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case.

In an update Monday, IHIT said the investigation so far indicates the teenager’s death was an “isolated event” with no connections to the B.C. gang conflict.

Police have also learned that Zhao was seen leaving Willowbrook Mall in Langley around 9:45 p.m. He was wearing a tan or brown t-shirt with “NIKE” on the front in white letters, dark shorts with a tan trim along the bottom and sneakers.

IHIT released a surveillance still of Zhao at the mall and asks anyone who saw him to come forward.

“This remains a suspicious death,” said Cpl. Esther Tupper in the Monday news release. “Investigators are still working diligently to build a timeline of Michael Zhao’s movements on the evening he was last seen alive.”

Investigators are specifically appealing for friends and associates of Zhao to speak to police. IHIT can be contacted at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca