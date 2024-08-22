Police recover $5,400 in Lululemon goods shoplifted from Metrotown in single evening

Authorities recovered more than $5,400 in stolen Lululemon clothing during a targeted crackdown on shoplifting at the busy Metrotown mall in Burnaby, B.C., earlier this month.

Burnaby RCMP said the recovered merchandise – which included hoodies, joggers and other athletic wear – was stolen over the course of a single evening, on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Officers arrested four suspects over the course of two hours that evening, the detachment said in a news release Thursday.

In one shoplifting theft, two men allegedly walked out of the Lululemon with two racks worth of clothing worth approximately $3,500. Another woman left carrying $1,300 in stolen clothing, according to authorities.

The crackdown was conducted by the Burnaby RCMP's Community Response Team, which set out to catch "prolific shoplifters" targeting Metrotown stores around closing time, the detachment said.

"We take organized retail theft seriously," said CRT member Cpl. Sean McInnes, in a statement. "Our officers continue to work with our crime analysts and retailers to focus on areas and times when these types of thefts are most frequently occurring, allowing us to tackle emerging crime trends affecting our community."

Burnaby RCMP did not provide any details on the suspects, or what charges they might be facing. CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information.

Earlier this month, Metro Vancouver Transit Police announced officers had recovered another $100,000 worth of Lululemon merchandise as part of an investigation into shoplifting at a number of the company's retail locations across the region, including at Metrotown.

The MVTP said shoplifters were using the SkyTrain as a "getaway vehicle," then selling the clothing on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities said two suspects – a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both residents of Burnaby – are facing charges of trafficking in property obtained by crime and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in connection with the MVTP investigation.