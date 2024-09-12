2 men stabbed after meeting to 'conduct a transaction,' Surrey RCMP say

VANCOUVER
    Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., that put two men in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

    Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a report of a fight near 130A Street and 60 Avenue around 4:30 p.m., and arrived to find two men suffering stab wounds.

    Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    In a news release, the RCMP said the incident appears to have been targeted because "the victims were meeting with the suspects to conduct a transaction."

    Authorities did not provide any further details on the nature of the transaction.

    Investigators are now looking for three suspects – described as Black men in their late teens to early 20s – who fled the scene in a vehicle.

    Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened, or dash-cam video captured in the area, to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.

