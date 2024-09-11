Terry Fox's hometown wants public's help with new interactive exhibit

As thousands prepare to take part in Terry Fox Runs this weekend to raise money in the fight against cancer, his hometown has a new legacy project in the works.

In Port Coquitlam, Fox's roots run deep and it doesn't take long to find someone who has a connection to him.

"We lost someone we knew and were close to," said Terri Fleming, Fox's high school basketball coach. "Terry and I, for whatever reason, developed a closeness. Enough so that he came and talked to me about plans."

After having his right leg amputated in a fight against cancer, Fox made his way west across Canada — one signature stride at a time — during his Marathon of Hope which began in St. John’s, N.L.

Terminal cancer in his lungs forced Fox to suspend his run near Thunder Bay, Ont. on September 1, 1980, but not before he had covered 5,373 kilometres on a prosthetic leg.

He died less than a year later, on June 28.

In the years since, thanks to his inspiration, more than $900 million dollars has been raised for cancer research.

More than a national hero, Fox is an international icon, and nowhere is he more celebrated than in Port Coquitlam.

"His image, and I think more importantly his values, are so immersed in our community," said Mayor Brad West. "He has always been a role model and someone who I look up to and really draw inspiration from."

West plans to take part in the hometown run this weekend, raising money to fulfill Fox's dream of eradicating cancer.

At the Port Coquitlam Community Centre, a new project is underway to create an interactive display so people can learn about all aspects of Fox's life.

"We're incredibly proud to be the hometown of Terry Fox and I think what comes with that is a special responsibility to ensure that the next generation learns Terry's story," said West.

The city has put out a call for people to donate photos and memorabilia – and for those with a personal connection to possibly record audio or video of their memories.

"People, they always want somebody to be their hero," said Fleming, about his relationship with Fox. "You know he was driven to the point of stubbornness, and driven, and on and on."

The city plans to unveil the interactive exhibit in the foyer of the community centre in the spring of 2025.