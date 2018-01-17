

CTV Vancouver





A 44-year-old man has been charged following a violent confrontation in downtown Vancouver that left two police officers in hospital.

Authorities said the patrol officers were parked on Granville Street early Monday morning when they were physically confronted by a man in an "agitated state."

Police managed to subdue the suspect, but not before suffering a number of injuries.

"One officer sustained a compound leg fracture and the other sprained several fingers," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The officer whose leg was broken had to undergo emergency surgery and remains in hospital days later. The other was treated and released.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Robillard said the incident highlights the dangers officers continually face in the line of duty.

"We wish our injured officers a speedy recovery," Robillard said in a statement.

Paul Eddison of Penticton has since been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.