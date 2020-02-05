VANCOUVER -- Police are warning the public about a man who allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of women in two separate incidents at a park in north Delta.

In the first incident, a teenage girl came across a man masturbating in North Delta Community Park near the George Mackie Public Library on the afternoon of Jan. 23. Police said there was a delay before they were contacted about what happened, but they still did "extensive" patrols of the area.

On Jan. 31, at the same park, a woman told police she had been sitting with her daughter watching another child's soccer practice around 6:30 p.m. She said a man approached her from the other side of a chain link fence and then proceeded to masturbate near her.

The woman yelled to warn people around her, and the man ran away. Since she didn't have a cell phone with her at the time, police weren't notified until about two hours later. Police came to the scene but didn't find anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a South Asian man, about 30 years old, with a slim build and black hair.

"We want to advise the public that should anything similar happen to please call 9-1-1 right away if they, or anyone nearby, has access to a phone," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police. "This will allow police to quickly respond. 9-1-1 should be used in instances where people believe a crime is in progress."

Police said the investigation into both incidents is ongoing and anyone with more details is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.