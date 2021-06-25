VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are hoping to identify two suspects they say assaulted officers at English Bay last week.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were called to the beach at about 7 p.m. last Friday over a large fight among 10 people. They say officers tried to "diffuse the situation" when one person starting "causing a disturbance" and wouldn't leave.

"VPD officers were responding to reports of a large fight and an assault on the beach last Friday evening when a large crowd turned on the officers,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

“We believe these men incited the crowd and placed the officers at risk.”

Police say when they handcuffed the one man, "dozens of beachgoers" surrounded officers, which made the situation more difficult for them.

"We’ve reviewed video clips posted online and have identified two agitators who incited the crowd, assaulted the police officers, and obstructed them as they were doing their jobs,” Visintin said.

“We need help to identify these people and are asking anyone who knows them to call us.”

Police say the first suspect is a white man who appeared to be in his 20s. Video of the incident shows the man not stepping back when asked to by officers and physically assaulting them, police say.

The second suspect also appears to be in his 20s. Video reportedly shows the man shoving an officer.

One witness, however, has accused the police of racism following the incident. The witness, who is friends with a man who was arrested, told CTV News Vancouver that her friend had himself been trying to break up a fight.

The man who was arrested is Black.

“He broke up the fight, he didn’t do anything wrong and they’re over here arresting him and doing nothing to the white guy and it’s really messed up,” said Saina Rezaei.

She accused the police of racism, saying the cops didn’t seem to care about a white man who’d been involved in the fight.

Vancouver police have denied the accusation.

Police did not say whether the man they arrested was injured, but say that two officers got cuts and bruises and “will likely be sore for a few days.” Another was sent to hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call investigators at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.