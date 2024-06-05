Police investigation underway in Vancouver's Chinatown
A major police investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Details have not yet been released by the Vancouver Police Department, but a white tent was seen set up near Union and Main streets before 7 a.m. Police tape was also up, blocking some streets.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the VPD for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
WATCH Will the Bank of Canada keep cutting rates? What an economist thinks
The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, the first drop in more than four years --- but is it just the beginning of a round of cutting? An economist says we'll know more about the bank's thinking after the next announcement
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted long after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after years of delays
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
The largest geomagnetic storm in 20 years set off displays of the auroras recently, and another show is expected
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
Vancouver Island
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
Stranded and dying: B.C. cancer patient’s family calls for improvements to ferry service
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
Machete-wielding woman charged after allegedly taking taxi on multi-city ride in B.C.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
Kelowna
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Edmonton
Arrest made in Parkland County pedestrian hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on a highway west of Edmonton early Monday morning.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm & sunny spell begins, but gusty today
If you've been waiting for a prolonged stretch of sunny and warm weather, you'll love this forecast for the rest of the week.
Calgary
Windy and wild Alberta baseball game leads to final score of 31-26
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
Newly expanded BMO Centre officially opens
After more than three years and $500 million, Calgary's BMO Centre expansion officially opens Wednesday.
Lethbridge
Windy and wild Alberta baseball game leads to final score of 31-26
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
Expansion a priority as Lethbridge wastewater treatment plant nears capacity
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
Cruiser the black lab ready to join Lethbridge Police Service
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
Winnipeg
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Niverville: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
Murder trial to hear from second psychiatrist about mental state of serial killer
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
Regina
Sask. to offer high school students oil and gas classes
Saskatchewan high school students interested in a career with the oil and gas industry will be able to get a head start thanks to new classes that will be offered in the near future.
Wind gusts in excess of 90km/h reported in Regina, southeast Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of serious wind gusts with the potential to cause damage for a large portion of southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Elections Sask. holds mock vote hoping for smooth sailing when real vote comes
Elections Saskatchewan held a simulated vote Tuesday to test ballot casting and counting systems ahead of a provincial election that must happen no later than Oct. 28.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan borrowers up for mortgage renewal weighing stressful decision
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
They might honk back: Saskatoon drivers are dodging gaggles of geese and goslings
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
Elections Sask. holds mock vote hoping for smooth sailing when real vote comes
Elections Saskatchewan held a simulated vote Tuesday to test ballot casting and counting systems ahead of a provincial election that must happen no later than Oct. 28.
Toronto
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
$1 million of stolen goods recovered following GTA Shoppers Drug Mart thefts investigation
Police have recovered roughly $1 million worth of stolen goods following a three-month investigation into thefts at several Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the GTA.
More than 70,000 kids in Ontario seeking publicly funded autism supports
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says there are more than 70,000 children seeking support through the Ontario Autism Program, but fewer than 15,000 are getting funding for core therapy.
Montreal
These are the 7 STM bus routes being eliminated in Montreal
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal
The driver who struck and killed a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 months to be served in the community followed by a year of probation.
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent again': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
Ottawa
Cabbies propose Ottawa charge 'nominal fee' on Uber, taxi rides to cover potential lawsuit settlement
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
The Nation man charged after crashing into railway crossing arm
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 67-year-old man on impaired driving charges after crashing into a railway crossing arm in The Nation Township.
Atlantic
Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 2023 Sussex, N.B., shooting
A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in Sussex, N.B., last year.
London
Bank robbery in London leads to charges
A bank robbery in London has led to charges for a Toronto man. Around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a bank on Wellington road and gave the teller a note demanding money.
LHSC reduces cancer surgery wait times by 50 per cent
Through several focused strategies and a dedicated team effort, the organization said it has improved cancer surgery wait times over the past year for non-urgent and non-emergent patients.
Kitchener
Hold-and-secures lifted as police continue to investigate reports of armed man in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in Kitchener.
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people have been charged after a police investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Northern Ontario
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
N.L.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.