Police investigation underway in Vancouver's Chinatown

    A major police investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

    Details have not yet been released by the Vancouver Police Department, but a white tent was seen set up near Union and Main streets before 7 a.m. Police tape was also up, blocking some streets.

    CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the VPD for more information.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

