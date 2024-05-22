VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigation in British Properties leads to public warning from investigators

    A West Vancouver Police Department vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (West Vancouver Police/Facebook) A West Vancouver Police Department vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (West Vancouver Police/Facebook)
    A police investigation in West Vancouver's British Properties prompted a warning from investigators Wednesday morning.

    The West Vancouver Police Department shared a brief statement on social media at about 7:45 a.m., asking members of the public to avoid the 800 block of King Georges Way. The residential area, north of the Trans-Canada Highway, is known for its luxury real estate.

    "Residents may see increased police presence and some restricted movement as we re-assess and update our operational plan," the WVPD's initial statement said.

    Few additional details were shared by police. The department told CTV News Vancouver at about 11 a.m. "the investigation has been resolved," adding it didn't have any further information to share. 

