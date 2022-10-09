Police investigating fatal stabbing in downtown Kelowna overnight

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a homicide in the city's downtown core shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to "an altercation" outside a business in the 1300 block of Water Street around 12:45 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

While they were on their way, Mounties were informed that one of the people involved in the altercation had been stabbed.

"Upon arrival, Kelowna general duty officers observed the victim lying on the grass with another male attempting life-saving measures," police said in their release.

Paramedics also responded, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the 32-year-old man died at the scene.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, which police described as "still in its infancy."

Anyone who witnessed the event or has dash cam video from the area is asked to call investigators at 250-762-3300 and cite file number 2022-63746.