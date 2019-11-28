VANCOUVER -- A 43-year-old man has died in what Vancouver police are calling the ninth homicide of 2019 in the city.

Police were called to Vancouver's West End Thursday morning after reports of an incident that appeared to be violent.

It's believed the man may have been injured on the Downtown Eastside near Main and Hastings streets, then made his way to the West End before he collapsed.

Emergency crews were seen at Robson and Bidwell streets, and the man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and the area was taped off while officers were on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.