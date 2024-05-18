Police investigating after fisherman stabbed in Mission, B.C.

Mounties in Mission are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a stabbing that took place in the city Thursday night.

Mission RCMP said in a statement that they were called to the intersection of North Railway Avenue and Lougheed Highway around 10:30 p.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed in the arm.

When they arrived, they met the 36-year-old victim, who told them he had been fishing with a friend along the riverbank near the intersection.

"The victim finished fishing for the night and walked up to the train tracks, when another man approached him, an altercation arose, and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim in the arm before running away," the statement reads.

Police said the victim's injury was not life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers closed a portion of North Railway Avenue and searched for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

Now, they're asking the public for help locating the suspect, who is described as a man with a short, buzz-cut hairstyle who stands 5'7" and had a bicycle with him. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie and grey pants at the time of the stabbing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 and quote file number 24-5605, police said.