Police investigate stabbing on East Vancouver bus
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 6:03PM PST
Vancouver police are investigating after an alleged stabbing onboard a TransLink bus near Kingsway and East 12th Avenue on Monday.
Police say a fight broke out between two men at around 1:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
They say a 60-year-old man was placed on a stretcher and then transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 67-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene, but police say charges have yet to be laid.
