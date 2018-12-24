

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after an alleged stabbing onboard a TransLink bus near Kingsway and East 12th Avenue on Monday.

Police say a fight broke out between two men at around 1:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.

They say a 60-year-old man was placed on a stretcher and then transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene, but police say charges have yet to be laid.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Hurst