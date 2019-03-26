

CTV Vancouver





Chilliwack Mounties say three people who allegedly impersonated police officers have been arrested in connection to a weekend home invasion.

RCMP say they received a report at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday that a home in the 5100 block of Falls Court was broken into and a resident was restrained.

As Mounties and the canine unit arrived, they saw a white SUV being driven away.

A spike belt was used but failed to stop the SUV, before it collided with a police vehicle and continued onto Highway 1.

The vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a median on the highway.

"Police cordoned off the area surrounding the crash site, containing the movement of the suspects who had left the vehicle to within a secure perimeter," said Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Officers say the three suspects were arrested at the scene: the first in the wreckage of the SUV, the second after a short chase by cops and the third was arrested after being found hiding in nearby bushes.

RCMP say they believe the incident was targeted.

Mounties are asking anyone with more information regarding this incident to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.