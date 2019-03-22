

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Chilliwack say a drug trafficking investigation has led to five arrests and the seizure of several weapons and drugs, including the deadly opioid fentanyl.

In a statement issued Friday, police said the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit received reports in February about illegal drug activity in the city.

Officers were able to gather evidence during three separate investigations, the RCMP said, the first of which led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Chilliwack man during a Feb. 12 traffic stop.

Police allege crack cocaine, cocaine, shatter, cannabis resin, cash, cellphones and a vehicle were seized during the arrest. The suspect has since been released.

While executing another search warrant at an apartment in the 45000 block of McIntosh Drive later that day, investigators said they found "a large amount" of alleged crack cocaine, cannabis resin and drug paraphernalia "associated to drug trafficking." Police said they also seized a SKS rifle at the residence.

Another search warrant executed on Feb. 22 in the 46000 block of Gore Avenue led to three arrests. Mounties said two of those people remain in custody on unrelated matters, while the third person has been released.

Police allege that investigation also led to the discovery of a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms as well as personal and credit card information, computers and bicycles linked to property that had previously been reported stolen.

A third investigation in February led to the seizure of 476 marijuana plants and associated equipment from a residence in the 46000 block of Bridal Ridge Crescent.

One person was arrested at the scene and later released.

The RCMP said all evidence gathered during the investigations will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment.

Chilliwack RCMP are reminding anyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious to contact them at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.