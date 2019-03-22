

Spencer Harwood, CTV Vancouver





RCMP in Chilliwack released two security camera images of the man they suspect robbed a gas station last December.

Both images show a man in a hoodie with his face covered who's wearing a dark blue hoodie with "California" and "The Golden State" scrawled across the front.

Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near the 45000-block of Hocking Avenue, and was first reported to them the morning of Dec. 6, 2018.

Officers from Chilliwack RCMP, the General Investigation Support Team, and the Lower Mainland's Forensic Identification Team examined the scene and gathered evidence, including the two security camera stills.

Anyone with information to this incident is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers.