Police ID 2 of the 'top 10' suspects from riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver

Vancouver police say they have identified two of their "top 10" suspects from September's riot at a music festival at the PNE.

"Two suspects in the Breakout Festival riot have now been identified," the Vancouver Police Department said on Twitter Friday afternoon.

"Investigators are going through hundreds of tips and expect to identify further suspects soon. If you are one of the suspects … now is the time to come forward."

The identified suspects were numbers four and seven on the poster police released earlier this week. Their images have been removed from the VPD's website.

The riot erupted on the night of Sept. 18, when headliner Lil Baby's show was cancelled shortly before he was scheduled to take the stage at the PNE Amphitheatre. There were about 5,200 attendees at the venue when the announcement was made.

"People were disappointed at this and so they acted out," VPD Insp. Dale Weidman said when announcing the top 10 list Tuesday.

"What they ended up doing was causing over $300,000 worth of damage."

Authorities said rioters destroyed food kiosks, overturned tables and fought during a chaotic night that saw the mayhem spill out from the PNE into the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Organizers of the two-day Breakout Festival issued a statement on social media saying Lil Baby had been “too sick to perform,” and promising to provide attendees with partial refunds.

Days after the riot, police began asking the public to provide any photos or videos of the destruction – leading investigators to single out the 10 individuals they most hoped to track down.

Police said they're focusing their investigation on those suspects because they believe the 10 were responsible for some of the most dangerous acts carried out that night, including some that might have put others at risk.

More details are available on the department's website, where investigators are still soliciting tips about the remaining suspects' identities, as well as photos and videos of the riot itself.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel