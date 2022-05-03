Police 'confident' murdered B.C. corrections officer was victim of mistaken identity

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener