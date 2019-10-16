

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Police in New Westminster say they have arrested a man in connection with a series of break-ins that occurred over the summer.

Dale Rimmer, 54, of New Westminster, is facing several charges, according to a release issued Wednesday by the New Westminster Police Department.

Police said they executed a warrant at a residence on Royal Avenue as part of their investigation. Inside, they found "a large amount of property," which investigators are going through to determine what was stolen.

Police did not say how many break-ins Rimmer was suspected of committing, nor did they say when the alleged incidents happened, when the warrant was executed or when Rimmer was arrested.

A search of online court records for that name yields several results, though only one of them relates to an incident from 2019. A person named "Dale Duncan Rimmer" is charged with one count of break and enter with intent to commit offence. Court documents indicate the offence occurred on Sept. 15 in New Westminster, and Rimmer is scheduled to appear in court in New Westminster on Oct. 21.

A person by that name is also scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on Oct. 21 for a charge of break and enter and commit indictable offence. Court documents indicate this offence occurred in December 2017 in Vancouver.

It's unclear whether the person involved in these incidents is the same Dale Rimmer referred to in the NWPD release. An email to the department was not returned.

Police asked anyone who was the victim of a break-in over the summer to contact the officer investigating their file to determine if any of the recovered property is theirs.

Acting NWPD Chief Dave Jansen thanked officers from the department's Street Crime and Crime Reduction units for their work on the file.

“Residents are asked to be vigilant in terms of their own personal security," he added. "A window closed needs to be locked, a door closed needs to be locked. Please don’t rely on a window that has a screen on it as being secure.”

Police also thanked the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Section for assistance on the case.