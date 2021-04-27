VANCOUVER -- Playland will not open this weekend as planned due to concerns that it will attract too many visitors.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the company said that health officials were concerned that people would break travel guidelines and restrictions in order to visit the theme park, located in East Vancouver.

“Playland was set to open on Saturday, May 1st with a strong safety plan supported by Vancouver Coastal Health,” reads the statement.

“Concerns were raised related to Playland drawing travel outside of the regional health authorities."

While the company was confident that it would be able to provide a “safe outdoor experience for local families,” discussions with officials at the provincial health office on Tuesday raised other concerns.

“Due to this concern, we were asked to remain closed until after the May long weekend to support the provincial circuit breaker.”

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry had said that Vancouver Coastal Health and the provincial public health office were working with the company “to understand risks and benefits” of opening. However, she also expressed concern about it attracting too many visitors.

“We do not want people travelling, and travelling to Playland, traveling to any other place for recreation or vacation right now and that, I’ve made very, very clear,” she said.

The company says it looks forward to welcoming people after the May long weekend.