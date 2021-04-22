VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's annual amusement park is getting ready to reopen with new COVID-19 protocols.

The amusement park will reopen on May 1 with significantly reduced capacity and only on limited days. Playland is urging people to comply with all health orders, including avoiding travel.

Like last year, physical distancing will be emphasized and all guests over the age of two will be required to wear masks, even when on rides.

To kick off the season, Playland will only be open Saturdays and Sundays. In June, it's expected to open on Friday evenings as well, then continue to add more opening days in the summer.

As tickets are limited, it's recommended visitors purchase them online ahead of time to be sure that day isn't sold out. Food and beverages can only be purchased with cashless payment options. Passes start at just under $30 for kid-friendly rides and go up to $40 for "thrill seekers."

Some of the rides expected to be open include the iconic wooden roller-coaster, Music Express, Enterprise, Breakdance, Gladiator and Revelation.

Several B.C. residents criticized the park's reopening on social media, suggesting the date should be pushed back while COVID-19 cases are still high in the province.

Last year, Playland delayed its opening to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the annual Pacific National Exhibition operated as a drive-thru experience.