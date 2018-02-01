

CTV Vancouver





A pickup truck left a trail of wreckage outside a Maple Ridge mall Thursday when it hit a parked car, a pedestrian and a bus shelter.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. in a mall parking lot at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240 Street.

"There were tons of people… just kind of watching. I saw the people getting into the ambulance," one witness told CTV News. "There were so many fire trucks… it was scary."

Police said multiple calls were made to 911 reporting a black Dodge pickup truck driving erratically before the crash. Early investigation suggested the driver left a parking stall, backed into a parked vehicle, then drove forward into the drive-thru lane, colliding with the barricades.

The driver then jumped the curb and came to a stop against an empty bus shelter.

A female pedestrian and her son were injured in the series of events, and both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said a 34-year-old Mission, B.C. man was arrested at the scene for investigation of impaired driving, hit-and-run and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear in court.