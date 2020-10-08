VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam RCMP are searching for a suspect after someone vandalized signs related to pandemic precautions at a popular local park, including spraying the word "hoax" across some of them.

Mounties have released photos of some of the graffiti, as well as a photo of a man they are hoping to identify, following the damage discovered at Town Centre Park around Lafarge Lake last month.

Const. Deanna Law told CTV News they're hoping to speak with the man in the picture.

"The signs basically are there stating be safe, and maintain social distancing," Const. Law said. "They are for the public's safety."

Const. Law acknowledged though there are people with strong opinions, this kind of vandalism is unacceptable.

"This right here is not something that anyone wants to see in public," she said.

The RCMP said they first received a report about the vandalism on Sept. 22, and added the offences are believed to have occurred between Sept. 19 and 23.

Police said they know of at least three occasions where the suspect was in the park between those dates.

He's described as a white man, who is clean shaven, between 25 and 35 years old and between 5'6" and 5'8" in height.

Coquitlam RCMP said he may be wearing an orange jacket and ripped jeans.

Anyone who thinks they may know the person police are looking for are asked to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.