Philanthropist donates $3.8M for health unit in DTES where she worked as a nurse in 1950s
Lily Lee's first contribution to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and Chinatown neighbourhoods was as a 21-year-old community nurse in the 1950s when she was fresh out of the University of British Columbia.
Based in Strathcona, Lee administered inoculations, acted as a school nurse and served as a liaison between health and welfare, occasionally encountering “the odd person who has had too much to drink.”
Lee, 88, is now making a different kind of contribution - a personal donation of $3.8 million toward a community health unit that will serve both the Chinatown and Downtown Eastside communities.
The health centre under construction at 58 West Hastings St. will become a 50,000-square-foot integrated facility and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.
Vancouver Coastal Health, which will run the facility, said in a statement it would provide easy access to a broad spectrum of services, including for those in need of specialized mental health and addiction issues, home health and seniors care.
Lee, who made her donation through the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation last week, said her early experiences in the neighbourhood more than 65 years ago had stayed with her and she maintained “a soft spot” for its residents.
“I was a public health nurse in that area a long time ago, and I have a really strong feeling to help the people in that area,” she said.
“The people that need some help, you know, health wise and mentally â€¦ I thought it would be nice to have a centre that they could go to. So that's why I decided to donate there.”
Lee grew up in Alert Bay and moved to Vancouver at age 16 to go to UBC, where she met her future husband, Robert Lee, who went on to become a prominent real estate developer and philanthropist.
Lily Lee said her duties in the Downtown Eastside in the 1950s extended beyond health care to helping locate patients who needed extra welfare support.
“I really enjoyed it. It felt very safe and people were always very friendly,” said Lee. “There are a lot more drug problems now.”
In honour of Lee's donation, the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation have proposed that the centre be named the Lily Lee Community Health Centre Hastings.
“It's a very humbling feeling, but it also makes me feel great,” Lee said.
Lee said the donation funds came from early investment in Vancouver's real estate market.
She married her husband, who died in 2020, after they graduated from UBC. He donated $5 million to UBC Sauder School of Business, where the Robert H. Lee Graduate School was named in his honour in 2006.
Lee's daughter, Carol Lee, is chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. She said a tradition of philanthropy had been handed down from both of her grandfathers.
“Growing up, my mother and father always had the philosophy (that) it's important if you have something that you should share with others .â€¦ I think that we all very much follow that principle,” said Carol Lee.
She said her mother was excited to contribute toward a facility to benefit residents of both Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside.
Vivian Eliopoulos, president and CEO of Vancouver Coastal Health, said in a statement the new centre would provide culturally appropriate and safe care.
“We are grateful for the generosity of Lily Lee and for the support from all of our partners on this health-care initiative that will allow us to enhance access to quality care and services for the clients in the community,” said Eliopoulos.
The naming of the centre is subject to approval by the provincial government and the board of Vancouver Coastal Health.
In addition to the health-care centre, a 10-storey social housing project will also be built at 58 West Hastings to provide 230 new units to people living on welfare.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid co-operating with a subpoena requiring him to testify.
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
Charity donations stable for most Canadians despite inflation, recession fears: Nanos survey
Despite high inflation and fears over a potential recession on the horizon, donations to charities remain stable for most Canadians, a new survey has found.
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's how much more you can expect to pay this year
From unpredictable weather to increased cost in farming, Christmas tree farmers have been working double time to ensure no Canadian is left without a tree this season.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.
Vancouver Island
-
97-year-old competitive horseshoe player captured emotional moments on camera during Second World War
Bob Curtis has been told he's the oldest competitive horseshoe league player in Canada. The game is part of the way the former Navy photographer keeps himself feeling "great."
-
'Extremely disrespectful': Man arrested after brief disruption at Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony
Police in B.C.'s capital arrested a man who briefly interrupted the Remembrance Day service at the provincial legislature Friday morning.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Calgary
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Wranglers win fourth in a row, topping the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg
The Wranglers showed the Flames how to win in Winnipeg Friday night.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
Food programs in Toronto struggling to stay afloat amid 'astronomically' high demand
An Out of the Cold meal program run out of a church in downtown Toronto may have to temporarily suspend operations as it struggles to keep up with high demand.
-
GO Transit bus service to resume after tentative contract ended workers' strike
GO Transit bus service is set to resume today after the union representing striking workers reached a deal with their employer.
Montreal
-
Lockdown ends at Laval college after shooting Friday night, mayor to address public
After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night. Police say a suspect remains at large and no description has been given. Three men were injured in a shooting in a nearby park.
-
Montreal firefighters call for suspension of water rescue service
The Montreal firefighters association is calling for the complete suspension of the water rescue service until major corrections are made for the safety of its members.
-
Cyclist hit by a bus in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood
A cyclist was hit by a bus in the early hours of Saturday in the Petite-Patrie neighbourhood of Montreal. The 18-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day
Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.
-
U of S celebrates 94th annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Gates
Roughly 100 people ventured out in the cold weather to celebrate Remembrance Day at the University of Saskatchewan's Memorial Gates.
Regina
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Residents pay tribute to soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph
Dozens of people gathered at The Cenotaph in Victoria Park Friday morning to remember and pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.
-
'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
London
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
-
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against 'Rust' film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the "Rust" film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.