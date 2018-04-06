

Dozens of animal cruelty charges have been laid against the owner of a B.C. petting zoo after a number of horses, pigs and other creatures were allegedly found in distress on the property.

Special constables from the BC SPCA removed 15 animals from the Revelstoke Petting Zoo last summer, including two mini-horses, a lamb, an alpaca, a goat and a peacock.

The animals were suffering from a lack of adequate food, shelter and veterinary care, according to the SPCA. The animal welfare agency also said one pig was found dead at the zoo.

Nine months later, 24 counts of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act have been approved against owner James Richard Bruvall.

"We are very pleased that charges have been approved against Mr. Bruvall as this is a very sad case where profits were clearly placed before the welfare of the animals in his care," Marcie Moriarty, chief enforcement officer for the BC PSCA said in a statement.

“This individual was running a petting zoo and trail riding company using compromised animals and allowing them to suffer.”

All but one of the seized animals have since been adopted into new homes, and the SPCA said they are hopeful the goat will be placed with a new owner soon.

If convicted, Bruvall faces a maximum punishment of five years in jail, a $75,000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning animals.