As dozens of people recover from a major pileup on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway, a man who was on a Greyhound bus that was hit by a semi-truck says the collision felt "like an explosion."

"The driver said 'brace yourselves,' and we braced ourselves, not knowing what he meant and there was this huge crash that I can't even articulate," Jordan Kawchuk told CTV News Channel Monday.

"There (were) people flying all over the place and screaming and crying. It was surreal."

Kawchuk, who takes the bus to visit his daughters in Kelowna every month, said conditions were dangerously snowy when two Greyhounds, two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles plowed into each other at the bottom of a slippery hill north of Hope Sunday night.

He remembers his bus nearly skidding off the highway in the moments before the pileup that sent 31 people to hospital in conditions ranging from stable to critical.

"We took off at 5 (p.m.) and about three hours later, we skidded and kind of tilted, hanging off the road a bit," Kawhuck said. "People were yelling 'Go to the right. Go to the right,' so we could kind of not roll over."

For some of the victims, the crashes seemed to happen in slow motion as massive vehicles, apparently unable to stop, barreled toward them.

One such crash was recorded from within one of the Greyhound buses, showing passengers bracing themselves for a collision as a semi slides in their direction.

"Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on!" a man can be heard yelling just before the impact.

The crash is followed by a wave of screams and cries.

The woman who filmed the collision, Lacey Shepherd, told CTV News it was just one of a number of crashes the passengers experienced before the chaos was over.

"It was just semi after semi into the back of the bus," said Shepherd, who was on the same bus as Kawchuk. "Almost tipped us over."

Shepherd and others were stuck on board the vehicle for hours before finally being taken away from the scene. Still, she said she feels fortunate to not be among the many victims who were seriously injured.

"[I'm] thankful to be alive. There's people that got pretty hurt," Shepherd said.

First responders were 'just wonderful': Kawchuk

On Monday, officials confirmed seven people have injuries that are considered serious, including one victim who was trapped inside a vehicle when paramedics arrived.

Between the icy roads and continuing snowfall, it was a challenging call for first responders, but Kawchuk described the rescue efforts as "amazing."

"I don't really have a grasp on how long they took because it all happened so fast, but in my mind, they came immediately and were so professional and so calm," he said.

"We had to exit the bus from the window on the side and I just remember kind of crawling down the ladder into the arms of a fire guy and feeling safe. They were just wonderful."

The two air ambulances dispatched to the crash were unable to land at the scene because of the weather.

Passengers with first aid training did their best to help victims as they waited for emergency crews to reach them.

The crash closed a stretch of the Coquihalla overnight, but the busy highway was fully reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith, Nafeesa Karim and Scott Roberts

One witness who is first aid trained says she helped pull passengers out of the window of one of the Greyhound buses. Says there was a man bleeding from his head and a woman with obviously broken bones @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/CUdGiGy8lh — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) February 26, 2018