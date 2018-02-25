

CTV Vancouver





A major crash involving two buses, two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles has shut down the Coquihalla Highway.

An official with Provincial Health Services Authority says the crash occurred roughly 30 kilometres north of Hope around 8 p.m.

Amy Robertson, with the Provincial Health Services Authority, says that seven patients have been taken to hospital in serious condition, but paramedics are remaining on scene to help other patients. Roughly 70 uninjured people have been taken bys bus to a warming centre.

Robertson says a combination of 22 ground and air ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

Drive BC says that Highway 5 has subsequently been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, with no estimated time of re-opening.