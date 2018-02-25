Major crash shuts down Coquihalla Highway
The aftermath of crash involving semi-trucks, a passenger bus and several cars is seen on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (CTV Vancouver)
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 9:46PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 11:18PM PST
A major crash involving two buses, two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles has shut down the Coquihalla Highway.
An official with Provincial Health Services Authority says the crash occurred roughly 30 kilometres north of Hope around 8 p.m.
Amy Robertson, with the Provincial Health Services Authority, says that seven patients have been taken to hospital in serious condition, but paramedics are remaining on scene to help other patients. Roughly 70 uninjured people have been taken bys bus to a warming centre.
Robertson says a combination of 22 ground and air ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.
Drive BC says that Highway 5 has subsequently been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, with no estimated time of re-opening.
REMINDER - #BCHwy5 CLOSED in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt. Estimated time of opening is not available. Alternate route from Hope via Hwy 1 or Hwy 3 and 5A. Alternate route from Merritt via Hwy 8 and Hwy 1.— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 26, 2018