'People and vehicles' shot with BB gun in Port Moody, police say
Police in Port Moody say they're investigating reports of "people and vehicles struck by BB gun pellets" in the city Friday night.
Officers were called to the area of David Avenue and Forest Park Way East around 8 p.m., the Port Moody Police Department said in a statement Saturday.
At that location, "two males with an airsoft-style rifle" had been reported "randomly shooting at passing vehicles," police said.
When they arrived, police found a pedestrian who had been hit by a pellet and sustained minor injuries.
"Police are also aware of a social media post where another passerby was struck with what is believed to be a BB pellet," the PMPD statement reads.
Police said they were unable to locate the suspects, who they described as white teenagers with slim builds and dark hair. One was wearing a blue-collared button-up shirt and the other was wearing jeans, police said, adding that they believe the suspects fled to a nearby trail beside Noons Creek.
Anyone with information or dash cam video from the area should call the PMPD at 604-461-3456, police said. They're also asking any other potential victims to come forward.
