VANCOUVER -- Mounties in B.C.'s Fraser Valley are investigating another report of violence and threats made at campsites in the area over the May long weekend.

Police say they were called just before midnight on May 23 about an incident near Chehalis Lake.

According to the RCMP, some people reportedly shot a pellet gun towards a campsite, pulled out a machete, assaulted a woman and demanded the family leave the area. That family then fled and called police.

But it's not the only incident local police are investigating from that weekend.

"This is the second incident in which violence and threats have been reported in area campsites," Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The other incident allegedly happened on May 21, when campers at Harrison Lake say they were bullied and threatened by a partying group.

The campers told CTV News Vancouver last week that when they arrived, they were confronted by a group shouting at them, saying the whole area had been reserved for more friends that were arriving. The campers were allegedly told those friends would have guns with them.

Mounties say they're investigating those reports as well.

In the May 23 incident, police have released a photo of suspects in the hope the public can help identify them. One suspect is described as a white man with a black beard and medium-length black hair. He's approximately 6' and in his late 30s to early 40s, police say.

The second suspect is also a white man and about 40 years old. He's bald, has a black goatee and weighs about 250 to 300 pounds.

"These criminal acts are not tolerated and the Agassiz RCMP continue their investigation into these matters in order to hold the people involved responsible," said Sgt. Mike Sargent in a news release.

"Agassiz RCMP have stepped up patrols to these areas and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during the next few months so that everyone has the opportunity to safely enjoy their camping experience."

Anyone with information about either incident should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.