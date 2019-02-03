Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Delta
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 2:05PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, February 3, 2019 2:13PM PST
Police in Delta closed all but one lane of Scott Road Sunday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the intersection with 75A Avenue
The incident occurred at roughly 7:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers pls note southbound Scott road at 75A is closed and northbound just one lane open. Police investigating pedestrian-involved crash and expect to be on scene for hours. Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries.— Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) February 3, 2019
A pair of shoes, an umbrella, and a water bottle could be seen in the intersection. Witnesses said the victim was hit by an SUV and thrown several feet.
Scott Road remained partially closed until 2 p.m.
Around 1:30, Delta Police Department's Traffic Unit tweeted that the victim was in critical condition:
.@deltapolice collision investigation unit still investigating a collision scene at 75a/120th st on this frigid day. We Expect to open traffic within an hour. Pedestrian remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/LeWR1LdSvc— Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) February 3, 2019