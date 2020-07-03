VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a TransLink bus in White Rock on Friday afternoon.

White Rock RCMP said the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnson Street at around 2:20 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but has since died.

Authorities haven't released any details on the person's identity or the circumstances of the crash. It's unclear whether the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Video posted to social media shows first responders trying to help someone in the middle of the street.

The collision forced authorities to close off the area to traffic, and officers said it was likely to remain shut down until 6 p.m.

The accident is being investigated by White Rock RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.