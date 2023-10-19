Vancouver

    • Pedestrian dead after crash sends car into Downtown Eastside store

    Vancouver police say they're investigating a "serious collision" involving a pedestrian in the Downtown Eastside. (CTV) Vancouver police say they're investigating a "serious collision" involving a pedestrian in the Downtown Eastside. (CTV)

    One person is dead after a collision in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning.

    The crash occurred at the intersection of Columbia and East Hastings streets around 10:50 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

    Two vehicles collided, according to police, who said the crash led to one car "jumping the curb and striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk."

    The pedestrian died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts, police said.

    Images from the scene show the Vancity Corner Store behind police tape. A grey hatchback vehicle can be seen smashed against the store's entryway.

    A blue tarp is visible on the sidewalk next to the vehicle, and people at the scene said it was covering a body.

    Various other items – including an umbrella and a stroller – can be seen on the sidewalk behind the police tape.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it received a call about the crash at 10:54 a.m.

    A low-acuity response unit that was already in the area responded, along with three ambulances and a paramedic supervisor, BCEHS said, adding that no one was taken to hospital.

    The VPD said both drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video to contact investigators at 604-717-3012. 

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News