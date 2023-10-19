Pedestrian dead after crash sends car into Downtown Eastside store

One person is dead after a collision in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Columbia and East Hastings streets around 10:50 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

Two vehicles collided, according to police, who said the crash led to one car "jumping the curb and striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk."

The pedestrian died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Images from the scene show the Vancity Corner Store behind police tape. A grey hatchback vehicle can be seen smashed against the store's entryway.

A blue tarp is visible on the sidewalk next to the vehicle, and people at the scene said it was covering a body.

Various other items – including an umbrella and a stroller – can be seen on the sidewalk behind the police tape.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it received a call about the crash at 10:54 a.m.

A low-acuity response unit that was already in the area responded, along with three ambulances and a paramedic supervisor, BCEHS said, adding that no one was taken to hospital.

The VPD said both drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.