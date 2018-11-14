Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck in Surrey
A pedestrian was struck in the 700-block of 176 Street in Surrey on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:58PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 12:03PM PST
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey Wednesday.
The collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 700-block of 176 Street, Mounties said.
They said it appeared that the man had been crossing the street mid-block when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, and that his injuries may be life-threatening. From CTV's Chopper 9 it appeared he'd been loaded onto an air ambulance and taken to hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.