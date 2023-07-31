Pattullo Bridge to close overnight Thursday

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed overnight ahead of the August long weekend to allow crews to work.

The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, according to an update from TransLink. Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge.

"Signage will indicate all traffic pattern changes and traffic control personnel will be on-site to direct traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists," a statement from TransLink says.

Drivers are being told to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges.

Transit users who need to take the N19 night bus or the 103 bus during the closure are being advised to plan for their trips to take approximately 30 extra minutes due to the routes being rerouted over different bridges.

The work planned is part of the large project of replacing the bridge entirely.

"When completed, the new bridge will provide important improvements – including wider lanes separated by a median barrier and separate walking and cycling lanes," the statement from the transit autohrity says.

The $1.3-billion Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project began in 2020 to replace the nearly 100-year-old crossing.

The new bridge was initially set to be ready by 2021, but the pandemic and supply chain issues pushed the new expected opening date to 2024